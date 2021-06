A grey glow? Melbourne on a wet and dark day

Yesterday I took a jaunt into Melbourne CBD, scuttling from cover to cover in heavy rain. I took this photo from the tram stop on the corner of Bourke and Williams streets looking towards Southbank from under the tram stop shelter, trying not to get my camera wet. I am not sure if there is such a thing as 'a grey glow' but that's what the sky and buildings seemed to have.