Previous
Next
Albert Park Lake, Melbourne by ankers70
61 / 365

Albert Park Lake, Melbourne

Last night we walked around Albert Park Lake but it was too wet and windy even to get the camera out, so I had to imagine the scene as it can be. This is an older image of what I wanted to see last night.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise