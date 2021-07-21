Sign up
61 / 365
Albert Park Lake, Melbourne
Last night we walked around Albert Park Lake but it was too wet and windy even to get the camera out, so I had to imagine the scene as it can be. This is an older image of what I wanted to see last night.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
61
photos
16
followers
16
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th September 2020 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
