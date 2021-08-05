Sign up
76 / 365
This is knot a square
Federation Square (Fedsquare) Melbourne, lit up at night. The deck chairs are for watching the Olympics on the big screen. It was too cold last night, though!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
