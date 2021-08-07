Previous
The staff of life by ankers70
78 / 365

The staff of life

A rare treat these days: dinner at a Melbourne trattoria. It was a belated wedding anniversary celebration, already postponed twice because of lockdowns and restrictions. Just in time because the next day lockdown restrictions were reintroduced.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
August 7th, 2021  
