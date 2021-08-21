Street art Hanna Lane, South Melbourne

During these locked down times, I am a flaneuse: with camera at the ready, I wend my ways through Melbourne's streets and laneways. Within my 5km radius, there are many joyful and interesting encounters.



This mural called 'Maxwell' by SK3AM and Jinks1 is a tribute to the mathematician James Clerk Maxwell (1831-1879), painted 2017 and an entry in the Sulman Award 2019, an Australian art prize run concurrently with the Archibald Portrait Prize.



The wall background is blue but I liked the photo in B&W.

