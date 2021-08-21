Previous
Next
Street art Hanna Lane, South Melbourne by ankers70
92 / 365

Street art Hanna Lane, South Melbourne

During these locked down times, I am a flaneuse: with camera at the ready, I wend my ways through Melbourne's streets and laneways. Within my 5km radius, there are many joyful and interesting encounters.

This mural called 'Maxwell' by SK3AM and Jinks1 is a tribute to the mathematician James Clerk Maxwell (1831-1879), painted 2017 and an entry in the Sulman Award 2019, an Australian art prize run concurrently with the Archibald Portrait Prize.

The wall background is blue but I liked the photo in B&W.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Just love this, and your narrative. I had to look up "flaneuse", what a great description, I think I shall join the club, I love wondering around city streets and just observing!
August 20th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou for your comments and I am glad the concept of a flâneuse struck a chord with you. I love the word and I think it ties really well with the whole walking to photograph. The original concept of flâneur, applied to men, often literary men. There's a wonderful book by Lauren Elkin, 'Flâneuse: Women walk the city in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Venice and London' dealing with the concept.

@judithdeacon
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise