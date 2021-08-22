Previous
Street art, Craine Street, South Melbourne by ankers70
Street art, Craine Street, South Melbourne

'Flaneus-ing' the byways I came across this huge eye-catching piece of street art. The main image is a bit like a female Gulliver character. I love the way her elbow rests at ground level.

I have no clue who painted it.
22nd August 2021

Suzanne

judith deacon
That's some incredible street art. Well seen.
August 21st, 2021  
