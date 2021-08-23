Part of the portico of Parliament House, Spring St, Melbourne

A grand Neoclassical building overseeing the CBD, designed by the then Colonial Engineer and modified by his associate Peter Kerr, it was begun in 1855 and is still incomplete with works currently occurring. The classical portico was completed in 1892.



The building has been the seat of the government of Victoria since 1855, with a break from 1901 to 1927 when it was the first seat of the Parliament of Australia (while it awaited its new digs in Canberra). During those years, the Victorian Parliament sat in the Royal Exhibition Buildings in Carlton, Melbourne.



