Where to from here? by ankers70
Where to from here?

Bourke Street Mall, the usually bustling vibrant, heart of Melbourne's CBD, still and quiet in the current lockdown (Lockdown 6.2 for Melbournians and Day 206 in total).

Ordinarily thronged with crowds, buskers, students from nearby universities, shoppers and tourists, yesterday just one person and an empty tram!
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Cheery B
Nice street photo. I like it alot
August 24th, 2021  
so surreal
August 24th, 2021  
