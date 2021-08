This is a replica of John Pascoe Fawkner's schooner 'Enterprize' which, in 1835, sailed from Tasmania (then known as Van Diemen's Land) carrying the the first permanent settlers for what would become the City of Melbourne. Now berthed in Melbourne's Docklands, it provides tall ship sailing experiences.Note that the building on the LHS, Marina Tower, is leaning! There are two inclined towers, one 36 storey and one 43 storey, that are conjoined until the 21st floor and then diverge at 5 degrees.More info: https://probuild.com.au/projects/projects/marina-tower