Previous
Next
Signs of our times by ankers70
109 / 365

Signs of our times

Patterns of life in a pandemic. Coronavirus has brought new signs and new language. I have been documenting some of the posters and signage for the record.

7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise