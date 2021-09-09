Previous
Urban art in progress by ankers70
111 / 365

Urban art in progress

Flaneusing Melbourne's laneways in search of urban art, I found this work in progress in Foxton Lane. I shall check in from time to time to follow it.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
