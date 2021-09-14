Previous
Urban art in progress 2 by ankers70
Urban art in progress 2

A couple of days ago I posted an image of a work in progress in Foxton Lane. Yesterday on my walk I checked on the progress. It is developing as an elephant in a flower filled mud bath, although I am not sure of the relevance nor the artist.
