These boots are made for walking . . . by ankers70
280 / 365

These boots are made for walking . . .

Today we head off for Falls Creek in the Victorian High Country for what used to be our regular trip: 5 days walking the High Country pole lines with a group of bushwalking friends.

We stay in Falls Creek and walk a different route every day. Last trip we did, we walked about 100km in 5 days, but I may not be as fit as I was so we shall see.

The pandemic has meant that this regular trip has not happened for a while, so I am excited. But, that excitement is tempered by the news from Ukraine.

Yesterday, in preparation, I dusted off the boots, the backpack and the walking poles.


25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
