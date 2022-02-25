Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
280 / 365
These boots are made for walking . . .
Today we head off for Falls Creek in the Victorian High Country for what used to be our regular trip: 5 days walking the High Country pole lines with a group of bushwalking friends.
We stay in Falls Creek and walk a different route every day. Last trip we did, we walked about 100km in 5 days, but I may not be as fit as I was so we shall see.
The pandemic has meant that this regular trip has not happened for a while, so I am excited. But, that excitement is tempered by the news from Ukraine.
Yesterday, in preparation, I dusted off the boots, the backpack and the walking poles.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
286
photos
53
followers
67
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365/1
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
24th February 2022 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close