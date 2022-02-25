These boots are made for walking . . .

Today we head off for Falls Creek in the Victorian High Country for what used to be our regular trip: 5 days walking the High Country pole lines with a group of bushwalking friends.



We stay in Falls Creek and walk a different route every day. Last trip we did, we walked about 100km in 5 days, but I may not be as fit as I was so we shall see.



The pandemic has meant that this regular trip has not happened for a while, so I am excited. But, that excitement is tempered by the news from Ukraine.



Yesterday, in preparation, I dusted off the boots, the backpack and the walking poles.





