Tired feet by ankers70
287 / 365

Tired feet

Lunch and rest at Edmonson's Hut, Bogong High Plains, after a hard climb up Mt Nelse.

From 1834, mountain cattlemen and their families grazed cattle on the Victorian High Plains. Edmonson's Hut is built on the site that the Edmonson family used as their campsite when grazing cattle. It is now owned and maintained by the Victorian Education Department and serves as an emergency refuge.

Cattle grazing in the Victorian High Country and Alpine National Park is now banned because of the environmental impacts but the cultural heritage of the mountain cattlemen is still strong.

There is continuing debate over culling of the brumbies in the high country.
Suzanne

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
March 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the feet having a rest.
March 3rd, 2022  
Yao RL
I always feel lucky that we have no snakes and poisonous spiders while tramping, Now you show me that that is not a concern?
March 3rd, 2022  
