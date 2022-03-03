Regeneration

From Heathy Spur Track looking towards Rocky Valley Storage dam and Falls Creek. This area of the Bogong High Plains was ravaged by bushfires in 2003 and 2006 and the endemic snow gums were burnt to ground level. You can see the white skeletons of the burnt snow gums in the distance. Some, like the one in the left foreground, are only now reshooting from lignotubers and via epicormic shoots. Repeated fires and poor climatic conditions slow the regeneration and many snow gums have been lost permanently leaving only stark white skeletons.

