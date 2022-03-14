Previous
Wine and song by ankers70
Wine and song

To Hamilton Victoria for a performance by the Australian Chamber Choir of Fauré's 'Requiem'. We stayed at nearby Pierrepoint Winery where we enjoyed fruits of the vine!

The property is for sale and there are some other pics of this beautiful property here: https://m.realestate.com.au/property-lifestyle-vic-tarrington-700173454

For a cool $Au3 million you could even buy it!
Suzanne

Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a lovely place.
March 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks charming.
March 13th, 2022  
