297 / 365
Wine and song
To Hamilton Victoria for a performance by the Australian Chamber Choir of Fauré's 'Requiem'. We stayed at nearby Pierrepoint Winery where we enjoyed fruits of the vine!
The property is for sale and there are some other pics of this beautiful property here:
https://m.realestate.com.au/property-lifestyle-vic-tarrington-700173454
For a cool $Au3 million you could even buy it!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
304
photos
57
followers
69
following
81% complete
Photo Details
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like a lovely place.
March 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks charming.
March 13th, 2022
