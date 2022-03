The day before yesterday, following a Melbourne tradition, I met an old friend under the clocks at Flinders Street Station, Melbourne's main railway station. For a long time, this has been the traditional place for meeting someone in Melbourne. It's not so busy now, in part because of the pandemic, but 100 years ago it was the busiest rail station in the world.More here: https://www.showmemelbourne.com.au/blog/ill-meet-you-under-the-clocks-flinders-st-station