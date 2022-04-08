Indeed the place for a village!

The topsail schooner Enterprize is a replica of the ship that brought the first colonists from Tasmania in 1835 to found what became the City of Melbourne. The original Enterprise was built in Hobart in 1830 as a coastal trading vessel and continued this role carrying coal, livestock and supplies



At 27metres, Enterprise always seems incredibly tiny to have repeatedly crossed the treacherous waters of Bass Strait carrying people and supplies. Now her replica is moored in the Yarra River near the Bolte Bridge, dwarfed by even luxury yachts and surrounded by other means of transport and communication.



On 8th June 1835, John Batman (1801–1839) wrote in his journal, 'I am glad to state about six miles up found the River all good water and very deep. This will be the place for a Village . . .'



I wonder what John Pascoe Fawkner (1792–1869) and John Batman and other early colonists would make of the city Melbourne has become.



