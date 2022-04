Australia has many pink lakes with a good number of them in Victoria. Pink lakes are thought to be caused by the salt-loving algae Dunaliella salina in the water. The algae contains a pigment called beta carotene—also present in carrots—which could be what gives pink lakes their colour. The colour comes and goes according to climatic conditions but on Friday we caught Lake Weering in perfect pink mode.Pink salt is harvested at some lakes including in the Wimmera: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/australia-food-blog/2015/may/21/digging-for-an-australian-delicacy-hand-harvesting-pink-salt-in-the-wimmera