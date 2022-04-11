Lake Corangamite, Victoria

View across Lake Corangamite, Australia's largest permanent inland lake. Lake Corangamite is in the Newer Volcanic Province of Western Victoria and in the Kanawinka Geopark (UNESCO). The lake was formed when cooling lava flows interrupted watercourses and formed a natural dam.



Lake Corangamite is three times saltier than sea water and is a stopping off point for migratory birds particularly in spring and summer.



In the centre, in the far distance, is Mount Elephant, a breached scoria cone, one of many volcanic features in this area of Victoria.

