Fire! by ankers70
Fire!

Stubble burning near Colac, western Victoria. While not a practice that is now encouraged nor widely practiced, it does make for dramatic photos.

12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
