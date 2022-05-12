Previous
Next
Young sheoak stem by ankers70
356 / 365

Young sheoak stem

Drooping sheoak (Allocasuarina verticillata) stem. Taken yesterday near Geelong on bushwalk with the 'Wednesday Womblers'.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise