Tea and journaling by ankers70
355 / 365

Tea and journaling

One of my favourite pastimes is finding a spot in a quiet cafe where I can write in my journal, enjoy a pot of tea and observe. Yesterday was the first time since the pandemic and Melbourne's long, long lockdowns curtailed that activity.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
