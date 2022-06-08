Previous
Yellow laces! by ankers70
Yellow laces!

This is a filler as we leave early this morning for a flight to Perth to visit family, including grandchildren, the youngest we haven't seen since she was born three years ago.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Suzanne

Jacqueline ace
Sporty and festive! Hope you have a wonderful visit!
June 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Such colourful laces. Have a great trip.
June 7th, 2022  
