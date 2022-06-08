Sign up
Photo 383
Yellow laces!
This is a filler as we leave early this morning for a flight to Perth to visit family, including grandchildren, the youngest we haven't seen since she was born three years ago.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
Sporty and festive! Hope you have a wonderful visit!
June 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Such colourful laces. Have a great trip.
June 7th, 2022
