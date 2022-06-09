Previous
Off on an adventure by ankers70
Photo 384

Off on an adventure

Watching QantasLink aircraft, including a little Dash8, coming and going at Tullamarine Airport as we wait for our own QANTAS flight to be called.

QantasLink is Qantas's regional Australian carrier. More info here: https://www.executivetraveller.com/qantaslink-guide
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
