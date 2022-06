Waiting. . .

Early morning Tullamarine Airport, Melbourne. I like the whole sense of anticipation at airports. It's a while since we've been on a plane so there was an increased sense of excitement. And what else does one do while waiting but play with taking photos of reflections.



I quite like the way this one turned out with the man patiently waiting for his plane to be called. I also like the way the runway lights lead the eye to the arrival and departure boards.