Callistemon with honey bee

Callistemon pallidus (Lemon bottle brush) with honey bee (Apis mellifera). Honey bees are not native to Australia but were introduced in the 1820s by early colonists to ensure honey supply. Unwilling to learn about their new world, the early colonists did not realise native bees also produce honey but not in the quantities that the imported honey bee does.



Here in the West, with family a lot of the time and too wet to do much photography, except a quick shot of the callistemons still in flower with the bees very active.

