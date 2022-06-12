Fear and foreboding is all around!

The Round House at Fort Arthur's Head, Fremantle.



The first public building in the Swan River Colony in what is now Fremantle WA, the Round House was opened on 18th January 1831. Perhaps significantly, it was originally a jail but has, over its history served as a police lockup and living quarters, a storage facility for Fremantle Port and it is now a tourist attraction. It was the site of the colony's first public execution of 15 year old John Gavin.



Architecturally, it is interesting as it is not round but rather has 12 sides, appearing round from a distance. It was designed by the Swan River Colony's first civil engineer, Henry Willey Reveley (1788–1875) and built from local limestone. It was designed on Jeremy Bentham's 'Panopticon Principle', where all cells could be observed from a central point, where prisoners could be dominated not just physically but psychologically. The positioning of the jail on the prominent Arthur Head site was also designed to remind the fledgling colony of the rule of law.



Even today, the structure still has a really ominous feel suited to B&W, and the flagstaff behind reminded me of a gallows.





