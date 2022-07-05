Previous
What can I see? by ankers70
Photo 410

What can I see?

This entrancing little mural is at ground level in Guildford Lane, Melbourne.

In 2017, the residents of the Lane and the City of Melbourne worked together to green the laneway. This is a part of a Melbourne-wide 'Green Your Laneway' project.

Suzanne

Photo Details

