Photo 410
What can I see?
This entrancing little mural is at ground level in Guildford Lane, Melbourne.
In 2017, the residents of the Lane and the City of Melbourne worked together to green the laneway. This is a part of a Melbourne-wide 'Green Your Laneway' project.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
scenesoftheroad46
