Yellow peril by ankers70
Photo 420

Yellow peril

The Vault, (aka the 'Yellow Peril') an urban sculpture by Ron Robertson-Swan 1978 in front of 'the red tower' which is actually a ventilation stack for Melbourne's Burnley Tunnel. Both sit next to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in South Melbourne.

The Vault has had a controversial history. Originally commissioned for the then Melbourne City Square, few people liked it (mind you, they didn't like the city square either!) and it was moved soon after its installation. Since then it has been moved several times. It sits well in its current location glowing in the sunshine near its red neighbour.

I took this on a sunny day a week or so ago. We haven't had many sunny days recently.
Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Neil ace
Wow, what colours, lovely...
July 14th, 2022  
