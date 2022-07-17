Previous
Moody Melbourne by ankers70
Photo 422

Moody Melbourne

Yesterday's sunshine is only a memory. Looking towards the CBD and Marvel Stadium from Docklands.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details

Sporen Maken
But the clouds make for an interesting sky...
July 16th, 2022  
