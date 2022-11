Taken in the Creswick Forest on last week's bushwalk. One of our group taking a rest, and avoiding the mosquitoes, abundant at the moment due to all the rain we have been having. The Creswick Forest is a regrowth area, having been denuded during the gold rushes and subsequent logging. We were tracing one of the old water races in the forest, used to get water to the diggings during the gold rushes.When I downloaded this photo it reminded me a little of some of Frederick McCubbin's (1855–1917) paintings, some of which were painted in the same area.