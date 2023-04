The train

Another shot from our excursion on Puffing Billy on Wednesday. Puffing Billy crossing the Monbulk Creek Trestle Bridge. Built in 1899 on the narrow-gauge Ferny Creek to Gembrook line, to cross the Monbulk Creek between Belgrave and Menzies Creek, the bridge is unusual in its 'horseshoe curve'. It is 91 metres in length over 15 spans and 13 metres high.