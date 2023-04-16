Sign up
Photo 695
Singin' the blues
Degraves Place, Melbourne.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
708
photos
92
followers
97
following
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
15th April 2023 1:31pm
Tags
street-art-3
Susan Wakely
ace
Great entertainment and colourful background.
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely Suzanne did you stop long and listen ?
April 15th, 2023
