Bridgewater Bay, Mornington by ankers70
Bridgewater Bay, Mornington

Looking across Bridgewater Bay towards the Arch with reflections in a rock pool in the foreground. I like the hole in the clouds echoing the hole in the arch. Rained most of the day with only a brief gap in the rain towards the end of the day.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Corinne C ace
Beautiful place
July 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Awesome
July 2nd, 2023  
