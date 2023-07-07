Sign up
Photo 777
White caps
Installation by Ari Purhonen (2013) on the timber piles that once supported the old wharves. Docklands Melbourne
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like how you have framed them Suzanne
July 6th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
nicely composed
July 6th, 2023
