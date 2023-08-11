Previous
One of those days . . . by ankers70
One of those days . . .

. . . when I don't have much to offer. Does anyone else have days when none of the photos I have seem to work? This one not terrific but I do kind of like the light.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
A frequent occurrence. Lovely light on the trees.
August 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the light works for you
August 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lovely light and scene
August 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 10th, 2023  
