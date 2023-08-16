Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 817
Misty 2
Lake Bolac, Victoria
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
831
photos
91
followers
99
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
13th August 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the vague glimpse of trees and reflection on the left.
August 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning (or evening) to you and thanks. I quite liked the lines leading towards the misty trees. They are fenceposts flooded at the edge of the lake because of heavy recent rain.
@wakelys
August 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 15th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
August 15th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
August 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys