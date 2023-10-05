Previous
Catching the train by ankers70
Catching the train

Southern Cross Station, Melbourne


5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Excellent perspective. But I was intrigued by who is moving, the train or the photographer? Or will it be both?
October 4th, 2023  
The train was moving and I was trying to pan which I am not great at!
@antonios
October 4th, 2023  
I get a sense of the train moving.
October 4th, 2023  
