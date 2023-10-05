Sign up
Previous
Photo 867
Catching the train
Southern Cross Station, Melbourne
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
881
photos
97
followers
111
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
4th October 2023 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-60
Antonio-S
ace
Excellent perspective. But I was intrigued by who is moving, the train or the photographer? Or will it be both?
October 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
The train was moving and I was trying to pan which I am not great at!
@antonios
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I get a sense of the train moving.
October 4th, 2023
@antonios