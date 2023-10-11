Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
Room with a view
From my specialist's rooms in Little Collins Street with Rialto Towers in background
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
887
photos
98
followers
112
following
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
10th October 2023 11:33am
Susan Wakely
ace
You are surrounded by some interesting high rise buildings.
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow.
October 10th, 2023
