Reflections by ankers70
Photo 906

Reflections

Docklands, Melbourne
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
November 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
Crikey it really messes with your eyes doesn't it, well spotted.
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great abstract effect of the reflections.
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the pov. It takes the brain a second to figure it out, but I really like it.
November 12th, 2023  
