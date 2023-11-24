Previous
It's beginning to feel a lot like Xmas by ankers70
Photo 917

It's beginning to feel a lot like Xmas

Xmas lights on the Evan Walker Pedestrian Bridge (aka the Southbank Pedestrian Bridge) across the Yarra, Melbourne.

( https://structurae.net/en/structures/evan-walker-bridge)
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Rob Z ace
Lovely image with so many interesting individual components.
November 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So colourful and great reflections.
November 23rd, 2023  
