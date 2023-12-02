Sign up
Previous
Photo 925
Any shade will do!
Water monitor sheltering from the sun, Brisbane. Coming from a very cool Melbourne Spring to Brisbane's heat, I feel a bit like the water monitor!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
1st December 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice shot , all creatures feel the heat
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Sensible little creature.
December 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
December 1st, 2023
