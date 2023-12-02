Previous
Any shade will do! by ankers70
Photo 925

Any shade will do!

Water monitor sheltering from the sun, Brisbane. Coming from a very cool Melbourne Spring to Brisbane's heat, I feel a bit like the water monitor!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot , all creatures feel the heat
December 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sensible little creature.
December 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise