QPAC

Inside the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) opened in 1985, and forming part of the wonderful Southbank Cultural precinct. In the intervals between performances of the Ring Cycle we could exercise going up and down all the stairs!



The Southbank Cultural Precinct includes the Queensland Art Gallery (QAG), the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), the Queensland Library and the Queensland Museum, all within a car free zone and easy walking distance.



I was very taken with this part of Brisbane so may be forced to post more photos so please bear with me!

