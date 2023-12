Head in the Clouds

Head in the Clouds 2 is a huge work by Fintan Magee, at 70 Hope Street, South Brisbane. The '2' refers to an earlier work by Magee.



This piece is an homage to the industrial past of Brisbane with the woman's head hidden by swathes of remnant fabric from the old Rocklea Spinning Mills. The title also refers to the fact that Brisbane is a cloudy city, or as Magee says, 'cloudy with a chance of genius'.