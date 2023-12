Kanaka 'Ōiwi

Moving installation by Hawaiian artist/photographer Kapulani Landgraf, Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) Brisbane. This is a series of 108 laeger-than-life black and white portraits of Kanaka 'Ōiwi (native Hawaiians) each imprinted with the phrase 'We are not American. He Hawai'i au mau' (I am forever Hawaiian).