This photo has legs! by ankers70
Photo 950

This photo has legs!

Taken last week. I liked all the reflections and refractions giving the appearance of more legs than there actually were.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted.
December 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I really like it too
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well spotted. Not a job I would fancy.
December 26th, 2023  
