Previous
Photo 950
This photo has legs!
Taken last week. I liked all the reflections and refractions giving the appearance of more legs than there actually were.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
964
photos
101
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
19th December 2023 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
December 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I really like it too
December 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well spotted. Not a job I would fancy.
December 26th, 2023
