Previous
Photo 957
Architexture 2
Colonnade with wooden fretted ceiling Collins Arch Building, Market Street, Melbourne
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
971
photos
108
followers
115
following
262% complete
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd January 2024 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
architecture-2
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great repetition.
January 2nd, 2024
