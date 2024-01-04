Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
Omnituens
Mural by Andrew J Bourke (aka Sirum), South Cres. Denis, Victoria. Omnituens = all seeing.
More info:
https://andrewjbourke.com/about
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 3rd, 2024
