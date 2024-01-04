Previous
Omnituens by ankers70
Photo 958

Omnituens

Mural by Andrew J Bourke (aka Sirum), South Cres. Denis, Victoria. Omnituens = all seeing.


More info: https://andrewjbourke.com/about
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 3rd, 2024  
