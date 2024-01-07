Previous
Not yours! by ankers70
Photo 961

Not yours!

I took this in 2008 at Scheveningen in the Netherlands. I have been looking at older pics of previous visits as we will be there again this year.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Suzanne

ace
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Very well done street scene!
January 6th, 2024  
